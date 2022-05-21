PSEB Class 10 maths exam cancelled: Centre superintendent of govt school, Ayali Khurd, gets police protection

Four days after the PSEB Class 10 maths exam of 252 students of Government Senior Secondary School, Ayali Khurd, was cancelled, the centre superintendent who accused three teachers of facilitating cheating has been given police protection.

Station house officer (SHO) of PAU police station, Gurpreet Singh, said that the centre in-charge, Vinod Kumar, had sent him an application seeking police protection on Thursday, after which it was decided that a police control room vehicle will be deputed outside the school on days when examinations are held.

In his application addressed to the SHO, Kumar stated that after the exams conclude, he has to go to Punjabi Bhawan to deposit the answersheets, but feels unsafe while stepping out of the school.

Vinod had also submitted applications seeking security with the district education office and examination controller of GSSS, Ayali Khurd.

What had happened

High drama was witnessed on Monday after Kumar accused the three teachers of helping students cheat. This resulted in a heated argument, as the teachers retorted by accusing him of deliberately giving the students less time to complete the exam. He had alleged that the teachers and students surrounded him after the exam and a few parents barged into the school premises to confront him.

According to the sources, Kumar was reprimanded for filming a video inside the school premises, where students could be seen mocking him, by the panel of principals who had initiated a probe into the cheating allegations on Wednesday.

Kawaljot Kaur, principal of the school, along with the three teachers in question had earlier refuted the accusations.

Meanwhile, officials said that the retest for the students whose exams were cancelled will be held on May 27 at Government School in Haibowal Kalan.

