PSEB Class 10 maths exam cancelled: Centre superintendent of govt school, Ayali Khurd, gets police protection
Four days after the PSEB Class 10 maths exam of 252 students of Government Senior Secondary School, Ayali Khurd, was cancelled, the centre superintendent who accused three teachers of facilitating cheating has been given police protection.
Station house officer (SHO) of PAU police station, Gurpreet Singh, said that the centre in-charge, Vinod Kumar, had sent him an application seeking police protection on Thursday, after which it was decided that a police control room vehicle will be deputed outside the school on days when examinations are held.
In his application addressed to the SHO, Kumar stated that after the exams conclude, he has to go to Punjabi Bhawan to deposit the answersheets, but feels unsafe while stepping out of the school.
Vinod had also submitted applications seeking security with the district education office and examination controller of GSSS, Ayali Khurd.
What had happened
High drama was witnessed on Monday after Kumar accused the three teachers of helping students cheat. This resulted in a heated argument, as the teachers retorted by accusing him of deliberately giving the students less time to complete the exam. He had alleged that the teachers and students surrounded him after the exam and a few parents barged into the school premises to confront him.
According to the sources, Kumar was reprimanded for filming a video inside the school premises, where students could be seen mocking him, by the panel of principals who had initiated a probe into the cheating allegations on Wednesday.
Kawaljot Kaur, principal of the school, along with the three teachers in question had earlier refuted the accusations.
Meanwhile, officials said that the retest for the students whose exams were cancelled will be held on May 27 at Government School in Haibowal Kalan.
-
Ludhiana: Brother of drug peddler who fired at STF team arrested with 700-gm heroin
Three weeks after a drug peddler opened fire on an STF team and tried to mow down a sub-inspector on Dhandra Road, police arrested Kalu's brother with 700-gram heroin on Friday. Deepak's has been identified as Bhushan Verma alias Kalu, 31, of Sector 32, Chandigarh Road. Police said that he is in regular contact with his brother, Deepak Kumar alias Deepak Kandewala of Guru Arjun Dev Nagar, who is still on the run.
-
Banker’s murder in Ludhiana: 42-year-old woman lands in police net; 2 sons on the run
Four days after a 25-year-old banker from Manki village in Samrala died of multiple injuries inflicted by sharp weapons, police have arrested a woman for Ranjodh Singh's murder. Her two sons, Jashanpreet Singh, 24, who is serving in the Indian Army and currently on leave and Karanpreet Singh, 22, have also been booked for the murder of Ranjodh Singh and are on the run. Pradeep's husband is suffering from a prolonged ailment.
-
Ludhiana: 2 women posing as house helps steal ₹20k, gold jewellery from house
Two women posing as domestic helps decamped with ₹20,000 and 100-gram gold jewellery from a house on Rani Jhansi Road, Civil Lines. The complainant, Parveen Arora, 51, told police that the two women had come to her house on May 4 seeking work as house helps. The women then left the house saying that they will return the next day. After Arora found the valuables missing, she lodged a complaint.
-
Temples, mosques donate extra loudspeakers to educational institutions
With ongoing drive against unauthorised use of loudspeakers in the state, many places of worship have voluntarily removed the loudspeakers in the Sangam city. Now, the religious heads of such temples and mosques are donating these extra loudspeakers to the educational institutions. The managing committees of many mosques and temples have themselves taken down extra loudspeakers as they were causing unnecessary sound pollution.
-
Delhi University professor held for social media post on Gyanvapi
Delhi University professor Ratan Lal was arrested on Friday in connection with a case registered against him North Delhi's cyber police station. He was booked for allegedly making a reportedly objectionable social media post. Deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi confirmed the arrest. The professor's social media post referred to claims of a Shivling been found at the Gyanvapi mosque.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics