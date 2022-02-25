PSEB to conduct second-term exams from March 15

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will be conducting the second-term examinations for Classes 5, 8, 10 and 12 from March 15. As many as 12.65 lakh students will be appearing in these exams.

The second-term exam, which will be the final exams, will be subjective in nature. The board has uploaded the information on its website www.pseb.ac.in.

PSEB controller examination Janak Raj Mehrok said: “For Class 5, exams will be held from March 15 to 23; for Class 8, from April 4 to 22; for Class 10, from April 25 to May 12; and for Class 12, from April 7 to May 12.” He said around 3.07 lakh students are appearing in Class 12, 3.25 lakh students in Class 10, 3.20 lakh in Class 8, and 3.24 in Class 5.

PSEB chairperson Yograj said: “The academic year is divided into two, with each covering 50% of the syllabus. The result will be declared according to the average of both terms. The exams for special students will be conducted in their schools only, while others will be allocated different centres as used to be the norm earlier.”

Last year, the PSEB had announced 30% reduction in the syllabi for Classes 10 and 12 for the academic session 2021-22.