PSEB Class 10 maths exam cancelled: Probe initiated into cheating allegations at govt school, Ayali Khurd
A panel of three senior principals from the district initiated a probe at Government Senior Secondary School, Ayali Khurd, on Wednesday, two days after the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 10 maths exam of its 252 students was cancelled over cheating allegations.
The centre superintendent, Vinod Kumar, had accused three teachers of helping the students cheat. This resulted in a heated argument, as the teachers retorted by accusing him of deliberately giving the students less time to complete the exam. Kumar had alleged that the teachers and students surrounded him after the exam and a few parents barged into the school premises to confront him.
The panel constituted by the education department comprising Balwinder Singh Grewal, Sukhwinder Brar and Jaspreet Kaur, questioned the three teachers. As per sources, they stuck to their previous stand and told the panel that they went near the exam centre to confront the superintendent for giving students less than the allotted time to complete the exam.
Sources said that the panel also questioned the examination observer and centre superintendent. Kawaljot Kaur, principal of the school, was also present at the time of the probe. Kaur had earlier refuted the cheating accusations.
The education department has also appointed a retired district and session judge to hold an inquiry in the matter.
“The inquiry process is underway and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings. The students whose exam was cancelled will get to retake it on May 27,” said Yog Raj Sharma, PSEB chairman.
Meanwhile, Sukhdarshan Singh, a teacher at Government High School, Kot Mangal, and president of the Anti-Cheating Teachers Front, Ludhiana, said, “The chief minister is trying to uplift the standards of education in Punjab and it is high time that old practices where teachers used to help students cheat come to an end.”
PSEB had on Monday also issued show- cause notices to the Ludhiana DEO (secondary), centre controller, observer and the three teachers of the school who have been accused of disturbing examination proceedings.
