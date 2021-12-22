Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PSPCL: Baldev Singh Sran back as CMD

Baldev Singh Sran had retired as the PSPCL CMD on June 6, 2020, after completing his two-year tenure; his fresh term is for a period of one year and can be extended by another year
During the earlier tenure Baldev Singh Sran as the PSPCL CMD, all-around improvement was visible in the Punjab power sector.
Published on Dec 22, 2021 01:41 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The state government has appointed Baldev Singh Sran as the chief managing director (CMD) of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) for the second time.

His term is for a period of one year and can be extended by another year. Earlier, a screening-cum-selection committee headed by the chief secretary had shortlisted five candidates for the post.

Sran had retired as the CMD PSPCL on June 6,2020, after completing his two-year tenure. He is well conversant with the nitty-gritty of power purchase agreements and is expected to take these to a conclusion with active political support.

During his earlier tenure of two years, all-around improvement was visible in the Punjab power sector. There was a policy of zero tolerance to power theft and corruption. For the first time, power was sold during summer, and the PSPCL gained over 1,183 crore with a profit margin of Rs453 crore during his first tenure.

