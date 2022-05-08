PSPCL faces financial burden of ₹ 800 crore for importing coal
: The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) will have to bear expenses worth ₹ 800 crore for importing coal to meet the deficit to run all the power plants in the state ahead of the paddy sowing season, putting an extra financial burden on the cash-strapped power company.
In the absence of sufficient domestic coal, the Centre has directed the state power generation companies to import 10% of its total coal requirement from outside India. For Punjab, it is 6 lakh tonne of coal that can be imported and for that, the PSPCL will have to bear an extra expenditure of about ₹ 800 crore.
Punjab, which is located almost 1,500 kilometres away from the coal mines, is facing coal shortage as 4 out of its five coal plants have coal stock of less than 10 days. With the onset of the paddy sowing season from June 20, there is a need to run all power plants of Punjab, to meet the power demand, which is likely to remain around 15,000 MW.
The PSPCL has already floated the tender to import coal. The cost of Indonesian coal is around USD 200 per tonne (approx ₹ 15,000 per tonne).
In addition to this, the transportation charges of ₹ 3,300 per tonne from the seaport in Gujarat to thermal plants of Punjab will be extra. The minimum cost difference between domestic and imported coal would be about ₹ 13,500 per tonne.
At present, the landed cost of coal in thermal plants of Punjab and Haryana is around ₹ 5,500 per tonne. However, the foreign coal is of high calorific value and can be used as blending the Indian coal for increasing its efficiency.
The PSPCL has been from the last one year urging the Centre to increase coal supplies. There is shortage of coal in the majority of thermal plants of India.
Centre should compensate states for importing coal- AIPEF
The All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) has demanded that the Centre should compensate each and every state that is being forced to import coal in the absence of adequate domestic coal.
In the absence of any financial help to buy coal from abroad, the financial condition of the utilities will deteriorate further.
V K Gupta, spokesperson AIPEF, said that the federation has written a letter to Union power minister R K Singh on Friday that forcing the states to go for imported coal due to the shortage of domestic coal to bridge the coal supply-demand gap, created through sheer mismanagement and lack of anticipation and planning, is not appreciable.
He said that due to import of coal, Punjab will have to bear an extra expenditure of about ₹ 800 crore if it imports the complete its 6-lakh tonne target. In the case of Haryana, this amount will be ₹ 1,200 crore for a 9-lakh tonne target. In the case of other states, where targets are much bigger, the financial implications will be more.
AIPEF asked the Centre to bear the expenses of coal import, otherwise it will burden the consumers.
-
Skill Development Program: Convocation ceremony held, 120 students felicitated
The deputy director, Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission, Ram Asrey Singh, said that the next step after skill development was connecting beneficiaries to employment opportunities, on Saturday. Ram Asrey who was chief guest at the convocation ceremony of the Skill Development Program, held at Laxmi Smriti Vidyadaan Sansthan (LSVS), in Itaunja, said that this joint collaboration is a noble initiative and enables high quality skill development opportunities for people living in rural areas.
-
Nearly a lakh loudspeakers removed in Uttar Pradesh, ensure they are not installed again: Yogi
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath mentioned loudspeakers while reviewing the progress of development works and law and order in Jhansi, Lalitpur and Jalaun districts of Bundelkhand. The review meeting was held in Jhansi. He would also be in Lalitpur for a review of ongoing water projects. He also asked for speeding up the pharma park project in Lalitpur district of the region. He was reviewing the development works of Jhansi division at a review meeting in Jhansi.
-
Karnataka govt to take over 51 health centres from Bengaluru civic body BBMP
The Karnataka health department will take over the urban primary health centres (UPHCs) and community health centres (CHCs), which are currently under the control of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). A government order issued on Friday said that a total of 51 health centres will be handed over to the health department by the BBMP, which will include 35 UPHCs listed under National Urban Health Mission, 14 unlisted UPHCs and 2 CHCs.
-
New history books an attempt to saffronise school education: Opposition in Haryana
A day after Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal virtually released new history textbooks for Classes 6 to 10 for students enrolled under the Board of School Education Haryana, the Opposition termed it an attempt to 'saffronise ' school education. Kanwar Pal said the new books will include Indian civilisation, history, culture, literature, patriots, freedom struggle, known and unknown heroes who took part in the freedom struggle, and major events in India after 1947.
-
Panchkula to host Khelo India Youth Games from June 4
After being postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Haryana will host the Khelo India Youth Games from June 4 to 13 in Panchkula. The Games are being organised jointly by the Haryana government, the Union ministry of youth affairs and sports and the Sports Authority of India. “We are proud and honoured to host this edition of the Games. We cannot wait to welcome the country's youngest sporting talent to our state,” Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics