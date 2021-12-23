PSPCL junior engineer held for accepting bribe

A junior engineer (JE) of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹9,000 on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Ricky Garg, posted at PSPCL, Focal Point.

Gurpreet Kaur Purewal, senior superintendent of police (SSP), vigilance bureau (EO wing), said complainant Amit Kanojia of Jamalpur Colony filed a complaint stating he had applied for a new power connection. Despite repeated requests, PSPCL officials did not install a meter on his premises.

He alleged that the JE, Ricky Garg, demanded ₹9,000 for the connection. The accused asked him to handover the money at his office in Focal Point.

The SSP added that following the complaint, the vigilance officials laid a trap and caught the JE red-handed. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused.