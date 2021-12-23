Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PSPCL junior engineer held for accepting bribe
chandigarh news

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against a Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) junior engineer (JE) after he caught accepting a bribe of 9,000 in exchange of issuing a connection.
Published on Dec 23, 2021 03:36 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A junior engineer (JE) of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of 9,000 on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Ricky Garg, posted at PSPCL, Focal Point.

Gurpreet Kaur Purewal, senior superintendent of police (SSP), vigilance bureau (EO wing), said complainant Amit Kanojia of Jamalpur Colony filed a complaint stating he had applied for a new power connection. Despite repeated requests, PSPCL officials did not install a meter on his premises.

He alleged that the JE, Ricky Garg, demanded 9,000 for the connection. The accused asked him to handover the money at his office in Focal Point.

The SSP added that following the complaint, the vigilance officials laid a trap and caught the JE red-handed. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused.

Thursday, December 23, 2021
