PSPCL power generation dips by 35% in January due to scant rain

Punjab State Power Corporation (PSPCL) hydro and solar power generation have taken a hit owing to the changing weather pattern in January this year. The less rainfall coupled with scanty snowfall in the upper reaches of the Himalayas, which are the catchment areas for most of the hydel projects in Punjab, has affected power generation in the PSPCL-run power plants.

Due to the reduction in the water level in the reservoirs, only one project of PSPCL in Mukerain was generating electricity currently.

Ranjit Sagar Dam and the Upper Bari Doab Canal (UPDC) plants have been shut amid low water levels in Ravi and as per PSPCL officials, only the Mukerian hydel project is generating power but that too is far below its capacity.

As per the data available, Mukerian hydel is producing 41 lakh units of electricity against 48 lakh units produced last year during the corresponding period till January 29.

Against the installed capacity of 1,100 MW, only 280 MW of hydel power has been generated, a PSPCL official said. The hydro generation by PSPCL-owned plants decreased by 35% from 3,067 lakh units on January 23 to 1,925 lakh units this year.

“This year, hydel power generation has been affected to a great extent due to no rainfall at all. Apart from this, solar power generation was also affected to some extent due to prolonged foggy conditions and hazy weather. I hope things will improve in the coming days,” said Paramjeet Singh, director (generation), PSCPL.

Things were not bright in the solar sector as well, with extended spells of fog and hazy weather severely impacting power generation.

“Long spells of hazy weather accompanied by no sun due to fog has reduced the PSPCL’s solar power generation, this winter. Solar power generation on Monday was 17.9 lakh units, against 22 lakh units produced per day last year, a PSPCL official said.

The PSPCL officials said that power consumption peaked in January due to an extended cold wave in the region with maximum temperatures seeing a sharp drop of nearly 9 degrees Celsius.

The power demand in Punjab jumped by 8.6 % in January. Punjab’s power demand rose by 8.6 % from 46,158 million units in January 2023 to 50,127 million units during the corresponding period, this year, a PSPCL official said.

Notably, the average power demand in January is around 1,590 million units.

Along with this, the maximum power demand also increased by 5.5% in January this year as compared to last year. The maximum power demand touched a new high of 9,546 MW against last January’s high of 9,051 MW during the corresponding period.

“We had to buy more power from open exchange mechanism due to the low hydel and solar power generation to fulfil the uptick in power consumption,” a senior official of PSPCL, who didn’t wish to be named, said.