PSPCL slaps 4.38L fine on man for electricity theft

The Dhanour residents was caught committing electricity theft using an illegal transformer during a PSPCL raid. (HT File/Representational image)
Published on May 01, 2022 01:00 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Patiala

A Dhanour village resident has been directed to pay a fine of 4.38 lakh after he was caught stealing electricity during a raid by a team of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Megha Singh, son of Gurcharan Singh, residing in Balbera sub-division, near Randhawa grid, in Dhanouri village. He was using an illegal transformer to commit the electricity theft. A case has been registered against the accused anti-theft police station. PSPCL appealed to residents to help stop power thefts by informing the department on 96461-75770. The informers’ identity won’t be revealed, PSPCL authorities revealed.

