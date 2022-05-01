PSPCL slaps ₹4.38L fine on man for electricity theft
A Dhanour village resident has been directed to pay a fine of ₹4.38 lakh after he was caught stealing electricity during a raid by a team of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) on Friday.
The accused has been identified as Megha Singh, son of Gurcharan Singh, residing in Balbera sub-division, near Randhawa grid, in Dhanouri village. He was using an illegal transformer to commit the electricity theft. A case has been registered against the accused anti-theft police station. PSPCL appealed to residents to help stop power thefts by informing the department on 96461-75770. The informers’ identity won’t be revealed, PSPCL authorities revealed.
Punjab board bans sale of three history books over distortion of facts
The Punjab School Education Board has banned three books related to history of Punjab over distortion of facts, on the basis of an inquiry report submitted by the board in March. The books in question are 'Modern ABC of History of Punjab, written by Manjit Singh Sodhi and published by Modern Publisher, Jalandhar, 'History of Punjab' by Mahinderpal Kaur of Malhotra Book depot, Jalandhar, and History of Punjab by MS Mann of Raj Publishers, Jalandhar.
UP reports 278 new cases, 200 patients recover
Uttar Pradesh reported 278 new Covid-19 cases while 200 patients recovered. The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state was 1,538 on Saturday. Among the 1,538 active cases under treatment, Gautam Buddh Nagar has 727, Ghaziabad 334, Lucknow 102. Among new Covid-19 cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 133 cases, Ghaziabad 68, Lucknow 18, Agra 7, Meerut 8, Prayagraj 3. Among the 18 new cases reported in Lucknow, 11 were male and 7 female.
New V-C of KMC Language University takes charge, spells out priorities
Prof Narendra Bahadur Singh took charge as the new vice-chancellor of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University, Lucknow, on Saturday. Addressing the media, Prof Singh listed his priorities and vision to take the university forward. “To implement the National Education Policy, 2020 both in letter and spirit. NAAC accreditation as per NAAC guidelines will be my second most important priority,” he said.
Khattar to inaugurate Panipat’s new cooperative sugarmill today
In a major relief to sugarcane growers, the newly-constructed cooperative sugarmill in Panipat will start crushing operations from May 1 (Sunday). Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will inaugurate the sugarmill on the occasion of International Labour Day at Dahar village on the Rohtak-Panipat highway. Khattar had announced to set up the new sugarmill in Panipat in 2014.
Haryana residents, farmers hassled over 4-5 hour-long power cuts
The long and unscheduled powercuts in Haryana's Rohtak, Bhiwani, Hisar, Jind, Jhajjar and other parts are forcing people to spend afternoons and nights in sweltering heat. A farmer from Charkhi Dadri, Raveen Sangwan, said he had sown cotton crop after harvesting mustard and is in dire need of electricity. President of Laghu Udyog Association in Hisar's Uklana, Sandeep Bithmara, said small industrialists had urgeed the power officials to provide continuous electricity and ensure fixed cuts.
