PSPCL team attacked at Ferozepur village

Two junior engineers were among four staffers hospitalised after a group of locals attacked a team of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) at Shigaar Gaa village in Guru Har Sahai subdivision of Ferozepur district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday, when a PSPCL team went to the village to recover ₹2.7-lakh power dues from one Bakshish Singh, assistant executive engineer Ramesh Makkar stated in his police complaint.

It was alleged that Bakshish along with about two dozen men attacked the team with sharp-edged weapons, iron rods, sticks and bricks besides illegally detaining them. The power department employees were reportedly rescued after police intervention and taken to hospital.

While junior engineers Joginder Lal and Ramesh Kumar and two others are undergoing treatment at hospital, the other injured team members were discharged after being administered first aid on Tuesday night, said police. In the meantime, even villagers accused the PSPCL team of assault, and claimed three of their men were injured and hospitalised as well.

FIR registered against Bakshish, aides

Senior superintendent of police, Ferozepur, Charanjit Singh Sohal, said a case has been registered against Bakshish and seven other men named by the complainant besides 20-25 unidentified persons. “Further investigation is going on, and if any fault is found on part of the PSPCL team, law will take its own course accordingly,” he said.

The case has been registered under Sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 342 (wrongful confinement, 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code. Those named in the FIR include Bakshish Singh, Gurmail Singh, Harjeet Singh, Jagroop, Jaswinder, Avtar Singh and Santokh Singh.

