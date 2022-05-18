PSPCL team attacked at Ferozepur village
Two junior engineers were among four staffers hospitalised after a group of locals attacked a team of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) at Shigaar Gaa village in Guru Har Sahai subdivision of Ferozepur district, police said on Wednesday.
The incident took place on Tuesday, when a PSPCL team went to the village to recover ₹2.7-lakh power dues from one Bakshish Singh, assistant executive engineer Ramesh Makkar stated in his police complaint.
It was alleged that Bakshish along with about two dozen men attacked the team with sharp-edged weapons, iron rods, sticks and bricks besides illegally detaining them. The power department employees were reportedly rescued after police intervention and taken to hospital.
While junior engineers Joginder Lal and Ramesh Kumar and two others are undergoing treatment at hospital, the other injured team members were discharged after being administered first aid on Tuesday night, said police. In the meantime, even villagers accused the PSPCL team of assault, and claimed three of their men were injured and hospitalised as well.
FIR registered against Bakshish, aides
Senior superintendent of police, Ferozepur, Charanjit Singh Sohal, said a case has been registered against Bakshish and seven other men named by the complainant besides 20-25 unidentified persons. “Further investigation is going on, and if any fault is found on part of the PSPCL team, law will take its own course accordingly,” he said.
The case has been registered under Sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 342 (wrongful confinement, 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code. Those named in the FIR include Bakshish Singh, Gurmail Singh, Harjeet Singh, Jagroop, Jaswinder, Avtar Singh and Santokh Singh.
-
IndiGo revises Hubbali-Bengaluru, Bengaluru-Hubbali flight timings. Details here
Frequent flyers between Bengaluru and Hubbali are in for good news - from June 1. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi on Wednesday announced on Twitter that budget airline IndiGo is revising timings of its flight between Hubbali and Bengaluru to a more convenient time for those commuting on business. Twitter users responded happily to Joshi tweet, with one person writing: "Thank You sir, will help a lot of flyers to connect."
-
‘Didn’t breach bail conditions’: Navneet, Ravi Rana rebut Mumbai Police in court
Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband, legislator Ravi Rana have rebutted the Khar police complaint that accused the couple of breaching the bail conditions imposed by the Mumbai court that granted them bail, insisting that they had only spoken about their ordeal in custody and the municipal notice to inspect their house for alleged violations. It cited several statements made by the couple soon after they were released from prison.
-
TMC MLA questioned by CBI in connection with murder of BJP worker
A Trinamool Congress legislator Paresh Paul was questioned by sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation for around three hours on Wednesday in connection with the investigation of the murder of a Bharatiaya Janata Party worker on May 2, 2021, soon after the Trinamool Congress government returned to power in the state. Abhijit Sarkar, a BJP worker family members alleged that Sarkar was murdered on the orders of Paul. Paul, however, rubbished the allegations.
-
Fire breaks out in Rohini court
New Delhi: A fire broke out in a room adjacent to the judges' chamber on the second floor of the Rohini district and sessions court on Wednesday, with officials saying that nobody was injured and that the fire was doused in some hours. The North Delhi Lawyers' Association said that such incidents of fire in court premises are very frightening for petitioners, advocates and judges.
-
CM Bommai announces ₹5 lakh compensation to those killed in Bengaluru rains
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced compensation of ₹5 lakh to the families of those killed after heavy rainfall led to waterlogging and destruction in Bengaluru. The chief minister has also announced ₹25,000 to each family whose home was flooded. Crumbling infrastructure in parts of Bengaluru have been left battered by unseasonal rains this month, with potholes transforming into death traps for unwary bikers and pedestrians. A third managed to escape.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics