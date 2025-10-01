PTU shuts till Oct 3 after dandiya night row sparks protest

A row erupted after IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU) denied students permission to organise ‘dandiya’ night on varsity premises. Inder Kumar Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKG-PTU), Jalandhar

Seeing a commotion among the students, who went on strike on Monday, the university authorities have decided to shut the institute till October 3.

The row erupted after the students were disallowed from holding a ‘dandiya’ night allowing both boys and girls on the varsity premises after hostel hours.

The students alleged that earlier, the varsity had asked them to hold separate dandiya functions for girls and boys, but later allowed them to organise the event jointly till 7pm.

“However, when we asked the office of the dean student welfare to allow us to hold the function till 10pm, the varsity authorities didn’t allow the permission, citing security concerns,” the students alleged, while holding a protest at the main gate of the varsity on Jalandhar-Kapurthala road.

Meanwhile, the varsity authorities said they have a strict hostel policy, allowing girl students to be inside their respective hostels before 7pm in the summer and 6:39pm in the winter.

Varsity vice-chancellor Sushil Kumar Mittal said the permission to hold such an event was denied due to security concerns. “The university has set rules and guidelines. No such programme could be allowed that can potentially put the security of students, especially girls, at risk,” Mittal said.

He added that the decision was shut down the institute till October 3 was taken to calm the agitated students so that they could relax and come back to rejoin their classes after Dussehra.