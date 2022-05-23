PU asks departments to form committees to redress students’ grievances
In a bid to better address students’ issues, Panjab University (PU) asked its departments and regional centres to constitute departmental-level committees for redressal.
A recent circular issued by the dean university instruction’s (DUI) office said the mechanism for redressal of students’ grievances duly approved by the PU Syndicate has been uploaded on the varsity website under the heading “grievance redressal cell’.
“All the chairpersons/directors/coordinators of PU teaching departments and regional centres are requested to constitute department-level committees for the said purpose,” the circular read.
What counts as a grievance?
As per the varsity’s stated mechanism, the grievances may include the complaints of the aggrieved students related to academic, administrative, grievance related to assessment, victimisation, attendance, charging of fees, conduct of examinations and harassment by students or teachers among others.
The departmental-level committee will comprise the head of the department as its chairperson and up to three faculty members nominated by the head.
The committee will deal with the grievances related to academic and administrative matters of the department. A varsity-level committee, headed by dean student welfare (DSW). deals with all the grievances related to the common problems at the university level, both academic and administrative, directly .
Redressal procedure
As per the procedure stated on the varsity website, an aggrieved student with a department-level issue can submit an application first to the head of the department. If the student is not satisfied with the verdict or solution, the grievance can be placed before the departmental-level committee.
If the student is still not satisfied with the redressal offered and feels that the grievance has not been addressed, they can submit an appeal to the varsity-level committee within a week from the date of receipt of the decision with the relevant details.
Describing the same as a welcome step, Nikhil Narmeta of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) said. “I hope this step is implemented properly to help the students.”
