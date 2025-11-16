Panjab University bows down again, defers exams by 3 days amid students’ boycott call

Once again giving into pressure from protesting students, who have announced to boycott the semester exams that were scheduled to start from November 18, Panjab University (PU) on Saturday decided to defer the exams by three days. This is the third time in the last fortnight that the varsity has been seen succumbing to pressure from the agitators. (HT File)

The PU Bachao Morcha, meanwhile, agreed to stand down till November 25 after the varsity promised to release the election schedule by then.

This is the third time in the last fortnight that the varsity has been seen succumbing to pressure from the agitators. Earlier as tensions heightened on the campus amid students’ agitation over the anti-protest affidavit, PU, on November 4, announced the rollback of the affidavit. Following this, as the students’ focus shifted on the Centre’s decision of restructuring PU governing bodies, the varsity announced a holiday on November 10 in wake of a total shutdown call given by the Morcha. By then, the Centre had already withdrawn the restructuring plans but the situation went out of control as protesters from Punjab, including farmers, stormed into the varsity to support the students.

On Saturday, PU authorities held a meeting with protesting students during which two wardens along with the newly appointed deputy superintendent of police (DSP, central) was also present. A five member committee, comprising varsity professors, constituted by vice-chancellor (V-C) Renu Vig has also been holding daily meetings with the students. Jasbir Singh of the history department, who is part of this committee, said, “We explained to the students that we have already accepted two of their demands and the varsity is doing its best to fulfil their remaining demands, however, they need to accept PU’s request to defer their boycott call by a week in good faith.”

When contacted, V-C Vig also maintained that talks are on with the students.

Students For Society (SFS) member, Sandeep, who is among those on protest, said PU had sought time till November 25 to announce the election schedule. He, however, said their morcha at V-C Chowk will continue. “We will hold a meeting with various stakeholders in Punjab on November 20 to decide the next course of action if the election schedule is not announced by November 25,” said the student.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukbhir Singh Badal visited the morcha site on Saturday. He urged everyone to rise above party lines to support the cause of PU. He added that Punjabis will never allow the centralisation of the varsity and added that an Akali-led delegation will meet with the Vice-President on the issue.

Interestingly, most major exams won’t start from November 18. As per officials, the exams for only non-NEP courses, along with those of the Centre for Distance and Open Education (CDOE) will start, for which around 1,500 students are expected to turn up. The exams at PU-affiliated colleges will also start from November 18. Officials said that the exam papers have already been sent to the colleges.