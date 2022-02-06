PU calls senate meeting on Feb 13 ahead of NAAC visit

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByDar Ovais, Chandigarh

Ahead of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) team visit scheduled for later this year, Panjab University (PU) has scheduled a meeting of the senate – the varsity’s apex governing body – on February 13 to deliberate on various recommendations of a panel recently constituted by the vice-chancellor.

The panel is headed by dean university instruction (DUI) and was formed to deliberate on the upcoming NAAC evaluation and check if certain policy documents are in place. The meeting of the panel, in which almost all the members are nominated senators, was held on February 2 during which a number of suggestions were made.

During the last NAAC visit, which was held in 2015, PU was granted an A-grade with a comprehensive score of 3.35 out of four. The varsity, however, is yet to implement some of the NAAC’s major recommendations, which may impact its rating in the upcoming evaluation.

As per inputs from PU’s Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), the dean research has outlined that documents like research policy, incubation and start-up policy, IT policy, policy on gender equity and annual gender sensitisation and policy on code of conduct must be part of the self-assessment report.

Observations of panel

The panel has observed that around 70% marks in NAAC evaluation is based on objective criteria/parameters, which will be on the basis of the self-study report (SSR) to be filed by the university.

They outlined that a substantial number of policy documents are yet to be prepared/approved by the competent bodies of the varsity, which are to be made part of SSR. “No inclusion of these policies may adversely affect the NAAC grading. In such a case, there will be long term ramification for PU,” the panel has observed.

No elected senator part of panel

Meanwhile, some senate members also raised their eyebrows over no elected senators being part of the panel.

Former V-C Arun Kumar Grover, who is also a senator, wrote to the DUI, suggesting that these matters should have been discussed and endorsed first at the forum of chairpersons of departments. “I am concerned to note that the committee excluded the senate members from the campus, elected on behalf of the teachers,” he said.

Dar Ovais

Dar Ovais is a Chandigarh-based Hindustan Times correspondent who covers higher education.

