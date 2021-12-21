Panjab University chancellor notifies 35 members to senate

The Vice-President of India, who is also the chancellor of Panjab University, has notified 35 members to the varsity senate, including two members nominated from the Punjab legislative assembly.

Fifteen members, who were elected from the registered graduate constituency, have also been notified. A gazette notification with the list of members was issued on Monday. The term of the notified members is until October 31, 2024. Although the senate polls ended in October, the notification was still awaited. The notification for the 36 nominated members was issued in September.

The notification issued, however, does not carry the names of six members elected from the constituency of faculties and the eight members elected from the constituency of the teachers of affiliated arts colleges.

Among the notified members from registered graduate constituency are Balbir Chand Josan, Dayal Partap Singh Randhawa, Harjodh Singh, Jagwant Singh, Kapil Sharma, Lajwant Singh Virk, Manish Wayyar, Mukesh Kumar Arora, Naresh Gaur, Prabhjit Singh, Ravinder Singh, Sandeep Singh, Sanjeev Kumar Bandlish, Simranjit Singh Dhillon and Varinder Singh.

From the constituency of professors of university teaching departments, professor Jatinder Grover and professor Rajat Sandhir have been notified, while Dr Dinesh Kumar and Dr Parveen Goyal have been notified from the constituency of associate and assistant professors of university teaching departments.

Three members have been notified from the constituency of principals of technical and professional colleges and three from staff of technical and professional colleges. Moreover, eight members from the constituency of heads of affiliated arts colleges have also been notified.