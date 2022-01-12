Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PU dental institute to provide only emergency services

Panjab University (PU) has decided that only emergency services will be provided at its Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital, till further orders
Published on Jan 12, 2022 12:51 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Panjab University (PU) has decided that only emergency services will be provided at its Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital, till further orders.

The decision has been taken after a varsity panel made the recommendation in view of the surge in Covid cases. “A negative RAT or RT-PCR report, not more than 72 hours old, is mandatory for any kind of treatment at the hospital,” the university said.

This is among a number of measures taken by the varsity to curb the spread of Covid. PU has already decided to run its offices at 50% staff.

A special drive to disinfect the campus was also undertaken on Tuesday, which covered the sanitisation of emerging building areas, near the Student Centre, various construction sites of Sectors 14 and the computer centre.

PU registrar tests positive

PU registrar Vikram Nayyar has tested positive for Covid, a university official confirmed on Tuesday. This comes a day after the V-C Raj Kumar tested positive. Nayyar is in isolation at his residence.

