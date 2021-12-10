Panjab University (PU) employees can once again avail leave travel concession/home town concession (LTC/HTC) as per the normal provision of the scheme. PU had last year suspended LTC/HTC amid financial strain during the Covid pandemic.

A communication in this regard was issued recently by the varsity administration to department heads and principals of the constituent colleges. “The facility to avail LTC/HTC to the employees of PU is admissible and continues to be applicable as per the normal provision of the scheme,” states the communication issued by the varsity.

Last year, the pandemic had pushed PU into financial crises and forced its management to implement cuts under various budget heads. Besides the suspension of LTC/HTC and budget provisions under the seminar and field work head for financial year 2020-21, there was a trimming of 20% on the budget provisions of office and other general administrative expenditure.

Carry forward allowed

The varsity has also announced that as per the rule, employees who are unable to avail LTC/HTC within a particular block of four/two years, which is block year 2018-2021, are entitled to carry forward the same for the first year of the next block year with the permission of the department head/controlling officer or registrar before December 31, 2021.

The communication issued states that it will be the responsibility of the employee concerned to submit the copy of approval in the establishment branch before December 31 and no request will be entertained after that.

Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) in July had requested the varsity to resume the LTC for the employees. PUTA president Mritunjay Kumar said, “We are happy that the LTC facility has been resumed as per the aspirations of the teachers.”