PU issues guidelines for online examinations

Panjab University (PU) on Wednesday announced guidelines for students who are appearing for the semester examinations from January 24 , which are being conducted in online mode.

PU controller of examination Jagat Bhushan said that the detailed guidelines and instructions have been posted on the university’s website and students have been advised to contact their department, regional centre or college for their roll numbers.

The time-slots are 9.30am to 12.30pm and 1.30pm to 4:30pm. The question papers will be available on online.puexam, 20 minutes before the start of the exam.

The students are to download the question papers directly from the download question paper link without logging in. Undergraduate students are to use 20 A4 size sheets and the postgraduate students are to use 24 A4 size sheets. Only one side of the sheet should be used for writing the answers.

They will have to submit the answersheet online by mailing it on email id provided by the respective institute and it should be done within 60 minutes of completion. USOL, private, reappear, additional and deficient subjects’ candidates must upload their answersheets only on the university’s examination portal.

Students are required to make a single pdf of their answer sheet and email it to their own id also. In case of any discrepancy in online submission, they may be asked to forward the time-stamped email to the nodal centre/college.

The candidates are advised to keep the physical copy of the answer sheet in their possession for six months from the date of examination. Students are not to speed post this copy to any section of PU or its affiliated College.

A demo video for scanning, creating and uploading a single pdf of the whole of the answer sheet to the portal is available for the students on the portal (online.puexam.in).