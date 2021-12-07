PU murder case: Chandigarh police to move court for narco test

After groping in the dark for 32 days, the Chandigarh Police is set to move court to seek permission for narco test of a suspect in the murder of Seema Goyal, wife of Panjab University (PU) professor BB Goyal.

The professor’s wife was found dead at their residence on PU campus on the morning of November 4. Chandigarh senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal said, “We will be writing to the court to seek permission for a narco test of victim’s husband to bring out the truth.”

It may be mentioned that on the night of murder, Prof Goyal and his wife were alone in the house while their daughter had gone to a friend’s place.

Prof BB Goyal had told the police that he had found his wife’s body, with her hands and legs tied up with a cloth, on the ground floor of the house around 7.30am. He told the police he had slept in another room upstairs the previous night and when he woke up, he found the main door locked from outside.

Mesh removed from inside suggests forensic report

Police have decided to go for a nacro test after the forensic report suggested that the mesh of the doors of a bedroom and kitchen were removed from inside.

SSP Chahal added “We are getting another opinion on the forensic report as well.”

“The evidence gathered so far is inconclusive and has pointed towards an insider’s job. The forensic report does not clearly state whether the mesh was removed on the night of murder. So to solve this puzzle, permission for narco test will be taken,” said a senior officer of Chandigarh police.

Post murder PU enhances security

The murder in one of the high-security areas on campus has prompted authorities to enhance security arrangements. A source in the university, on the condition of anonymity, stated that night patrolling has been increased since the murder. “Earlier vehicles entering the campus were checked, but now instructions have been issued to note down the registration numbers as well, especially when vehicles leave campus post 11pm. The resolution of CCTV cameras has also been increased to this effect,” said a university official.