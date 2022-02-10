PU murder case: HC seeks status report of police probe

The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought a status report of the police probe into the murder of 60-year-old Seema Goyal, wife of Panjab University professor BB Goyal, whose body was found at their campus residence on November 4.

The high court bench of justice Deepak Sibal acted on the plea of Seema’s brother Deep, a resident of Ludhiana, who has demanded that the probe be handed over to an independent agency, claiming that an impartial and unbiased probe is not expected from the police.

The petitioner claimed in the plea that his family was not even informed about Seema’s death.

According to police, her husband, BB Goyal, had said that he had found her body on the ground floor of the house around 7.30am on November 4. He had slept in another room upstairs the previous night. By the time police reached the spot, the body had been moved to the hospital. Preliminary post-mortem examination revealed the body had strangulation marks on the neck and some injuries on the head.

Goyal had claimed that when he found the body, her hands and legs were tied with a cloth and their house’s main door was bolted from outside. In December, police were reported to have decided to go for a narco test of Goyal.

The plea alleges that Seema’s husband is being let go scot-free without conducting proper investigation, despite authorities being approached about it.

It alleges that he constantly abused, shamed and degraded her for being a Christian and till her death, she was constantly harassed physically and emotionally.

Seema was Goyal’s student and married him in 1995. He was married to someone else before this, but the marriage broke within 20 days due to his violent nature, the plea claims, adding that this fact came to light only after Seema’s death.

The plea also claims that the story put out by the husband is highly dubious, considering the fact that on the fateful night only he was at home with Seema. As the house is surrounded by the houses of the vice-chancellor and other eminent professors, it is a high-security area and the chances of any unknown person entering the house were highly improbable, it says.

The plea further claims that the police have not provided a copy of the post-mortem report to the family. The police have been told to submit a report by March 14.