PU panel recommends 5% enhancement in budget for departments

Panjab University’s budget estimates committee has recommended an enhancement of 5% in the recurring budget provision for teaching departments.

Several meetings of the panel, constituted to consider the revised estimates (RE) for 2021-2022 and the budget estimates (BE) for 2022-23, have been held in the past few months. The panel has recommended that within the 5% ceiling, enhancement may be given in specific recurring budget heads, as per the request of the department.

After the pandemic broke out in 2020, the varsity had taken several measures to curtail spending. This included suspending the leave travel concession/ home town concession for employees, which had been restarted last year. However, during this financial year, a communication was issued to all the departments to send their new and additional demands for the RE of 2021-22 and BE of 2022-23.

The recommendations of the committee will go to the varsity’s board of finance (BoF) before being taken up in syndicate and senate.

The committee has also recommended that the demands for enhancement of budget provisions for the annual maintenance contracts (AMC) of equipment be allowed and a provision of ₹5 lakh in RE of 2021-22 and ₹6 lakh in BE of 2022-23 be incorporated for the sanction of financial assistance to teachers for filing patents under CIPP fund.

The panel also discussed the agenda regarding setting up of solid waste management plant as proposed by divisional engineer (horticulture). It was recommended that DE (horticulture) will invite bids for setting up and operation/maintenance of the solid waste management plane on build, operate and transfer basis.

It was also recommended that as per the past practice, an appropriate budget provision be made under the head “unforeseen capital/ development expenses” at the disposal of the vice-chancellor.

Sub-committee constituted

The budget estimates committee has also constituted a sub-committee to finalise new and additional demands and NAAC accreditation requirements. The NAAC team will visit PU this year for evaluation.