Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PU panel wants DUI to hold additional charge of small depts
chandigarh news

PU panel wants DUI to hold additional charge of small depts

A special panel of Panjab University (PU), constituted to look into the appointment of heads of departments whose additional charge is with dean university instruction (DUI), has recommended that the charge of small departments remain under him
PU Panel suggests that DUI continue to hold charge of depts like French and Russian as they don’t have faculty members who can be appointed HoD. (HT file)
Updated on Dec 05, 2021 01:27 AM IST
ByDar Ovais, Chandigarh

A special panel of Panjab University (PU), constituted to look into the appointment of heads of departments whose additional charge is with dean university instruction (DUI), has recommended that the charge of small departments remain under him.

Currently, DUI VR Sinha holds additional charge of University Business School (UBS), University Institute of Applied Management Sciences (UIAMS) and departments of public administration, Urdu, French, Russian and Guru Nanak Sikh Studies. The panel was constituted after Sinha requested the varsity to look into the appointment of HoDs.

According to sources in the university, the panel has unanimously resolved that charge of departments like Guru Nanak Sikh Studies, French and Russian should remain under DUI as they are small and don’t have any eligible faculty members who can be appointed heads.

However, regarding the major departments, the panel made different recommendations. With the matter of appointment of the head of UBS pending in the high court, the panel has recommended that the charge of the department along with the financial powers be given to any senior faculty member of the department, as a coordinator. This will be an interim arrangement. However, it will exclude those who are respondents in the court. They have also suggested that charge can be given to a faculty member of the university as well.

RELATED STORIES

For UIAMS, the panel suggested that the issue regarding seniority be decided at the earliest. As an interim arrangement, the panel has recommended that Nishi Sharma be appointed interim HoD.

Regarding the public administration and Urdu departments, the panel has recommended that charge should remain with the DUI till a faculty member of the department becomes eligible.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1
Solar Eclipse 2021
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
Cyclone Jawad
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron Covid-19 variant
HTLS 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP