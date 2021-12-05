PU panel wants DUI to hold additional charge of small depts

A special panel of Panjab University (PU), constituted to look into the appointment of heads of departments whose additional charge is with dean university instruction (DUI), has recommended that the charge of small departments remain under him.

Currently, DUI VR Sinha holds additional charge of University Business School (UBS), University Institute of Applied Management Sciences (UIAMS) and departments of public administration, Urdu, French, Russian and Guru Nanak Sikh Studies. The panel was constituted after Sinha requested the varsity to look into the appointment of HoDs.

According to sources in the university, the panel has unanimously resolved that charge of departments like Guru Nanak Sikh Studies, French and Russian should remain under DUI as they are small and don’t have any eligible faculty members who can be appointed heads.

However, regarding the major departments, the panel made different recommendations. With the matter of appointment of the head of UBS pending in the high court, the panel has recommended that the charge of the department along with the financial powers be given to any senior faculty member of the department, as a coordinator. This will be an interim arrangement. However, it will exclude those who are respondents in the court. They have also suggested that charge can be given to a faculty member of the university as well.

For UIAMS, the panel suggested that the issue regarding seniority be decided at the earliest. As an interim arrangement, the panel has recommended that Nishi Sharma be appointed interim HoD.

Regarding the public administration and Urdu departments, the panel has recommended that charge should remain with the DUI till a faculty member of the department becomes eligible.