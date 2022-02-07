PU seeks permission to recruit teaching, non-teaching staff

Currently reeling under severe shortage, Panjab University (PU) has recently approached the education ministry seeking permission to recruit teaching and non-teaching staff, a varsity official confirmed .

No fresh recruitment has taken place at PU for many years now, leaving its faculty strength weak, as pointed out by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) team during its visit in 2015.

In a recent communication to the education ministry, PU requested granting of “in-principle” permission to fill various vacant positions on need basis, within the sanctioned strength duly endorsed by the ministry.

According to sources, the varsity has requested to fill around 85 teaching positions and over 300 non-teaching positions. The university had in November submitted information to the ministry regarding the financial implications.

The recruitment process has been expedited in view of the upcoming NAAC visit. Currently, a number of departments are functioning with even less than half the sanctioned faculty strength. Recently, PU’s non-teaching staff association also flagged the staff crunch. The need to recruit more teachers was also raised by some members during the last senate meeting.

Ashish Jain, director of PU’s Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), said, “NAAC had in its last visit pointed out the shortage of faculty in many departments and we are aware that the university has been trying to recruit them ever since, which has not happened so far. If more faculty members can be recruited, it will be good for the university, not only from the NAAC inspection point of view, but also academically.”

UGC says internal matter

Regarding the filing of vacant positions in PU, the University Grants Commission (UGC) in a letter to PU in August observed, “UGC provides fixed grant to PU, and to fill up the vacant sanctioned posts is the internal matter of the university.”

While expressing concern over the shortfall of faculty in higher educational institutions, UGC had last year asked universities to take appropriate steps for faculty recruitment at the earliest.

No roster implemented yet

Meanwhile, PU is yet to implement the reservation roster for the direct recruitment of teachers. PU had in December 2019 received a letter from the UGC regarding the implementation of reservation in teachers’ cadre. The draft reservation roster for recruitment of assistant professors prepared by the university was taken up by PU syndicate in March 2020, but was not approved. Its implementation has been pending since then.

