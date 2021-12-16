PU semester exams: 75% mandatory attendance for students suspended

The Panjab University on Wednesday suspended the condition of 75% mandatory attendance for students appearing for odd-semester exams in the wake of the pandemic.

A communication in this regard was issued by the office of the dean university instruction (DUI), announcing the provision for students of the varsity’s teaching departments, affiliated colleges and constituent colleges.

“In view of COVID-19 pandemic situation and looking at the problems of students, the mandatory condition of attendance for appearing in examinations is suspended for odd semester only (session 2021-2022) for all classes of teaching departments as well as all affiliated/constituent colleges, and this should not be made as a precedent in future,” the notice read.

The teachers have nonetheless been asked to submit their attendance record at the concerned department offices.

The university has also provided its MPhil and PhD students with an extension, until June 30, 2022, for submitting their dissertation.