PU semester exams: 88k students appear on Day 1

The odd semester exams of Panjab University (PU) started in online mode on Monday after being delayed for over a month.

As many as 88,000 undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students appeared on Day 1. The time-slots for the examinations are 9.30am to 12.30pm and 1.30pm to 4.30pm.

Controller of examination Dr Jagat Bhushan said that examinations for 35 and 48 UG and PG subjects were conducted. “The examinations were conducted smoothly as per the plan and there were no hiccups,” he said.

The semester exams were earlier scheduled to be held from December, however, PU had to postpone them due to the teachers’ strike in universities and colleges.

MORE TRICITY NEWS IN BRIEFS

Dehradun flight forced to land in Chandigarh

Due to bad weather in the region, a Dehradun-bound IndiGo flight was forced to land at the Chandigarh International Airport on Monday. “IndiGo flight 6E-7401 was forced to land in Chandigarh at 10.12am after departing from Delhi. It later left for Dehradun at 11.40am,” said the airport authorities. Apart from this, seven flights were cancelled due to operational reasons. These included Air India’s AI 805/806 flight to Kullu, Go First’s G8-2503 to Mumbai and G8-1108 to Delhi, Air Vistara’s UK654 to Mumbai and UK660 to Hyderabad, IndiGo’s 6E-2177 to Delhi and 6E-6003 to Leh.

26-yr-old held with banned vials

A 26-year-old resident of Halomajra was arrested with banned vials. The accused has been identified as Ranjit Singh. He was arrested by a police patrolling team in Industrial area and 1,000 capsules of Diclomine Hydrochloride, Tramadol Hydrochloride and Acetaminophen were recovered from him. A drugs case has been registered.

PU scholars win e-presentation award

Two Panjab University (PU) research scholars – Alisha Lalhall and Rohit Sharma – have won the first and third e-presentation awards, respectively, in the 5th international conference on advances in biosciences and biotechnology . They were both working under the supervision of UIET assistant professor Nishima