PU senate: 11 agendas to be tabled for discussion at meeting on January 8

The recommendations made by the Board of Finance (BoF) in January 2020 are among the 11 agendas that will be tabled for discussion during the meeting of the Panjab University senate on January 8. This will be the senate’s first meeting in two years.

The BoF had in January 2020 decided that no secretariat pay will be given to employees, after receiving a letter from the Punjab government, with directions for the same. The recommendations of BoF were approved by the syndicate in January last year and will now be taken up for final approval in the senate.

The board had also decided to allow the varsity employees to use any airline while travelling for official purposes, as long as they are not utilising funds from the central government. It had also approved that while claiming leave travel concession (LTC), air travel through private airlines (economy class) will be permitted, with the rider that the reimbursement of air fare will be limited up to Air India’s fare for equivalent class.

Roster for constituent colleges

The senate in its upcoming meeting will take a final call on the reservation roster for the recruitment of assistant professors at its constituent colleges. The syndicate had last year approved the recommendations of a varsity panel that was constituted to prepare the roster in consonance with the directions of the University Grants Commission (UGC). The draft roster prepared by the varsity was approved by the panel in its meeting on January 29 in 2020. PU has six constituent colleges in Sikhwala (Sri Muktsar Sahib), Balachaur (SBS Nagar), Nihalsingh Wala (Moga), Dharamkot (Moga), Mokham Khan Wala (Ferozepur) and Guru Harsahai (Ferozepur).

The university senate will also take a call on the resolution proposed by the former senator Dr Dalip Kumar to amend the regulation 3 (pages 46-48) of PU calendar volume I, 2007.

PU senate to take up promotion policy matter of dental faculty

The promotion policy for faculty members of Panjab University’s Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital will be taken at the senate meeting on January 8.

The syndicate had in its meeting in July 2020 resolved that the report of the committee, which was formed in 2019 to give suggestions regarding the promotion policy for dental faculty, be approved. The report recommended that the existing promotion policy should continue to be followed as it already has promotional avenues.

In May 2019, 37 faculty members had approached HC, arguing that PU has framed a promotion policy/career advancement scheme as per regulations of the University Grants Commission (UGC) for faculty of all other colleges. However, the benefit of the same is not being given to faculty of the dental institute, they said. The HC, in its order in June 2019, had directed PU and the Dental Council of India (DCI) to decide on a promotion policy. The varsity had also submitted the committee’s report with HC.