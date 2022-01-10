PU senate approves reservation roster for recruitment of assistant profs in constituent colleges

The Panjab University (PU) senate on Saturday approved the reservation roster for the recruitment of assistant professors at the varsity’s constituent colleges.

PU has six constituent colleges in Sikhwala (Sri Muktsar Sahib), Balachaur (SBS Nagar), Nihalsingh Wala (Moga), Dharamkot (Moga), Mokham Khan Wala (Ferozepur) and Guru Harsahai (Ferozepur). There are 83 sanctioned posts in these constituent colleges and the reservation roster has been prepared as per the guidelines and related instructions regarding the reservation policy followed by the Punjab government for the recruitment.

According to recommendations of the committee, which were approved by PU senate, all these posts of assistant professor should be advertised in one go for the proper implementation of the roster. Also, it had recommended that these posts be advertised as “centrally managed posts” as posts of assistant professors in PU constituent colleges and not for individual constituent college.

The posts of assistant professors will be inter-transferrable within the constituent colleges and assistant professorsfrom the constituent colleges will not be transferred to PU main campus or any of the regional centres.

During the senate meeting, senator Rajat Sandhir suggested that each constituent college should be treated as a single unit for reservation rather than clubbing of all colleges for preparation of the roster.

The syndicate had in 2020 approved the recommendations of a varsity panel that was constituted to prepare the roster in consonance with the directions of the University Grants Commission (UGC). The draft roster prepared by the varsity was approved by the panel in its meeting on January 29 in 2020.

Meanwhile, the university senate deferred the resolution proposed by the former senator Dr Dalip Kumar to amend the regulation 3 (pages 46-48) of PU calendar volume I, 2007.

The offices at Panjab University (PU) will function with 50% staff strength from Monday due to spike in Covid-19 cases. The varsity issued an order on Sunday stating the remaining 50% staff will work from home under the instructions of their controlling officers. However, officers of the level of office superintendent and above will attend the office daily.