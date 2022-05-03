Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PU senate clears names for honorary degrees, university awards
chandigarh news

PU senate clears names for honorary degrees, university awards

Honorary Doctor of Science degrees and Ratna awards will be conferred upon the selected individuals at PU’s convocation on May 6
PU senate cleared a total of nine names for honorary degrees, university awards. (HT File)
PU senate cleared a total of nine names for honorary degrees, university awards. (HT File)
Published on May 03, 2022 01:59 AM IST
Copy Link
ByDar Ovais, Chandigarh

Panjab University (PU) senate on Monday approved all names proposed by a committee for honorary degrees and PU Ratna awards during the varsity’s 69th annual convocation.

Honorary Doctor of Science degrees will be conferred upon Bharat Biotech — the company that manufactured India’s indigenous Covid vaccine — chairman and managing director Krishna Ella, the company’s joint director Suchitra Ella and principal scientific adviser to the Union government Ajay Kumar Sood.

The names had been recently suggested by a panel constituted by the varsity vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar and was headed by AIIMS Bathinda director and CEO Dinesh Kumar Singh.

Various Ratna awards will be conferred upon Professor JS Rajput, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Rani Rampal, Professor Jagbir Singh, Onkar Singh Pahwa and Khandu Wangchuk Bhutia.

PU’s 69th annual convocation is scheduled to be held on May 6. Vice-president of India and varsity chancellor M Venkaiah Naidu will attend the convocation ceremony where nearly 1,100 PhD degrees will be conferred. The convocation is being held after a gap of two years due to the pandemic.

The varsity campus is in the middle of getting a facelift ahead of the convocation. The gymnasium hall and also the road leading to it were reworked recently. In addition, the trees lining the route designated for the VVIPs were also pruned.

RT-PCR mandatory

As per the circular issued by the PU registrar on Monday, all officials, awardees, and invitees who are expected to come in close proximity of the VVIPs during the convocation have to undergo RT-PCR test.

“The negative test report has to be submitted in the office of SSP by May 3, 2022,” the circular read.

The office of the superintendent of police, in a communication to PU, requested that a provisional list of all officials, invitees, students and employees who may come in close proximity to the VVIPs during the convocation be submitted to the office of director health services, Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dar Ovais

    Dar Ovais is a Chandigarh-based Hindustan Times correspondent who covers higher education.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur (centre) during the social security pension disbursal event at Shahpur in Kangra on Monday (HT Photo)

    Himachal CM attempts to woo pensioners; 280 crore transferred to 6.35 lakh beneficiaries

    Aiming to achieve “Mission Repeat”, which hasn't happened in Himachal in since 1985, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday attempted to woo beneficiaries of various social security pension schemes. Addressing a social security pension disbursal event at Shahpur in Kangra district on Monday, Thakur transferred 280 crore as three months' pension to bank accounts of 6,35,375 beneficiaries. He said that from now, all beneficiaries will get their three-month pension directly in their accounts quarterly.

  • Newly-appointed Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh and her son and MLA Vikramaditya Singh during a roadshow from Parwanoo to Shimla on Monday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

    Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh returns to Shimla, gets raucous reception

    Newly-appointed Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh arrived in Shimla from Delhi on Monday to a rousing welcome from party workers and legislators. To mark her return, a roadshow was taken out from Parwanoo to Shimla, where her son and legislator Vikramaditya Singh was also present.

  • Efforts are on to trace the weapon used to commit the crime and who fired the shot is yet to be ascertained. (Representative image)

    7 suspects arrested for taxi driver’s murder in Kullu

    Seven suspects have been arrested in connection with a 21-year-old taxi driver's murder in Kullu district last week. Kullu additional superintendent of police Sagar Chand said that an old enmity is the suspected to be the motive behind the killing of Yogesh at Barshaini village in the Manikaran area of the district last Wednesday when he was on his way to Pulga with three friends.

  • The attempt to murder case dates back to February 25, 2021, when the accused had allegedly called the victim to Mansooran on the pretext of selling his Volkswagen Polo car and opened attack with him with sharp-edged weapons. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    Ludhiana | Murder bid accused’s kin pelt police with stones

    Kin of a man accused of murder bid pelted a police team with stones when they went to arrest The accused, Saka Mohammad in Bajigar Basti of Daad village on Sunday. The accused, Saka Mohammad, managed to flee the spot in the melee. Saka Mohammad's mother Nazira Mohammad, brother Rashid Mohammad, Rashid's wife Reshma and their aides have been booked for Sunday's incident. The accused are yet to be arrested.

  • Harish Chaudhary has suggested disciplinary action against Sidhu in a letter sent to Congress bosses eight days ago, asserting that he cannot be allowed to portray himself above the party and to set an example for others to breach the party discipline.On Monday, Sidhu sent his best wishes to poll strategist Prashant Kishor after he hinted at floating his own party. (PTI)

    Now, Congress bosses mull action against Sidhu for ‘anti-party’ acts

    All India Congress Committee in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Chaudhary has recommended action against former state unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu for his anti-party activities in the run-up to the assembly elections and breach of party discipline in recent days. The talk of action against Sidhu coincided with his tweet welcoming political strategist Prashant Kishor's plans to float his own political outfit.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 03, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out