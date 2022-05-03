PU senate clears names for honorary degrees, university awards

Panjab University (PU) senate on Monday approved all names proposed by a committee for honorary degrees and PU Ratna awards during the varsity’s 69th annual convocation.

Honorary Doctor of Science degrees will be conferred upon Bharat Biotech — the company that manufactured India’s indigenous Covid vaccine — chairman and managing director Krishna Ella, the company’s joint director Suchitra Ella and principal scientific adviser to the Union government Ajay Kumar Sood.

The names had been recently suggested by a panel constituted by the varsity vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar and was headed by AIIMS Bathinda director and CEO Dinesh Kumar Singh.

Various Ratna awards will be conferred upon Professor JS Rajput, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Rani Rampal, Professor Jagbir Singh, Onkar Singh Pahwa and Khandu Wangchuk Bhutia.

PU’s 69th annual convocation is scheduled to be held on May 6. Vice-president of India and varsity chancellor M Venkaiah Naidu will attend the convocation ceremony where nearly 1,100 PhD degrees will be conferred. The convocation is being held after a gap of two years due to the pandemic.

The varsity campus is in the middle of getting a facelift ahead of the convocation. The gymnasium hall and also the road leading to it were reworked recently. In addition, the trees lining the route designated for the VVIPs were also pruned.

RT-PCR mandatory

As per the circular issued by the PU registrar on Monday, all officials, awardees, and invitees who are expected to come in close proximity of the VVIPs during the convocation have to undergo RT-PCR test.

“The negative test report has to be submitted in the office of SSP by May 3, 2022,” the circular read.

The office of the superintendent of police, in a communication to PU, requested that a provisional list of all officials, invitees, students and employees who may come in close proximity to the VVIPs during the convocation be submitted to the office of director health services, Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16.

