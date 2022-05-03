PU senate clears names for honorary degrees, university awards
Panjab University (PU) senate on Monday approved all names proposed by a committee for honorary degrees and PU Ratna awards during the varsity’s 69th annual convocation.
Honorary Doctor of Science degrees will be conferred upon Bharat Biotech — the company that manufactured India’s indigenous Covid vaccine — chairman and managing director Krishna Ella, the company’s joint director Suchitra Ella and principal scientific adviser to the Union government Ajay Kumar Sood.
The names had been recently suggested by a panel constituted by the varsity vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar and was headed by AIIMS Bathinda director and CEO Dinesh Kumar Singh.
Various Ratna awards will be conferred upon Professor JS Rajput, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Rani Rampal, Professor Jagbir Singh, Onkar Singh Pahwa and Khandu Wangchuk Bhutia.
PU’s 69th annual convocation is scheduled to be held on May 6. Vice-president of India and varsity chancellor M Venkaiah Naidu will attend the convocation ceremony where nearly 1,100 PhD degrees will be conferred. The convocation is being held after a gap of two years due to the pandemic.
The varsity campus is in the middle of getting a facelift ahead of the convocation. The gymnasium hall and also the road leading to it were reworked recently. In addition, the trees lining the route designated for the VVIPs were also pruned.
RT-PCR mandatory
As per the circular issued by the PU registrar on Monday, all officials, awardees, and invitees who are expected to come in close proximity of the VVIPs during the convocation have to undergo RT-PCR test.
“The negative test report has to be submitted in the office of SSP by May 3, 2022,” the circular read.
The office of the superintendent of police, in a communication to PU, requested that a provisional list of all officials, invitees, students and employees who may come in close proximity to the VVIPs during the convocation be submitted to the office of director health services, Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16.
-
Himachal CM attempts to woo pensioners; ₹280 crore transferred to 6.35 lakh beneficiaries
Aiming to achieve “Mission Repeat”, which hasn't happened in Himachal in since 1985, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday attempted to woo beneficiaries of various social security pension schemes. Addressing a social security pension disbursal event at Shahpur in Kangra district on Monday, Thakur transferred ₹280 crore as three months' pension to bank accounts of 6,35,375 beneficiaries. He said that from now, all beneficiaries will get their three-month pension directly in their accounts quarterly.
-
Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh returns to Shimla, gets raucous reception
Newly-appointed Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh arrived in Shimla from Delhi on Monday to a rousing welcome from party workers and legislators. To mark her return, a roadshow was taken out from Parwanoo to Shimla, where her son and legislator Vikramaditya Singh was also present.
-
7 suspects arrested for taxi driver’s murder in Kullu
Seven suspects have been arrested in connection with a 21-year-old taxi driver's murder in Kullu district last week. Kullu additional superintendent of police Sagar Chand said that an old enmity is the suspected to be the motive behind the killing of Yogesh at Barshaini village in the Manikaran area of the district last Wednesday when he was on his way to Pulga with three friends.
-
Ludhiana | Murder bid accused’s kin pelt police with stones
Kin of a man accused of murder bid pelted a police team with stones when they went to arrest The accused, Saka Mohammad in Bajigar Basti of Daad village on Sunday. The accused, Saka Mohammad, managed to flee the spot in the melee. Saka Mohammad's mother Nazira Mohammad, brother Rashid Mohammad, Rashid's wife Reshma and their aides have been booked for Sunday's incident. The accused are yet to be arrested.
-
Now, Congress bosses mull action against Sidhu for ‘anti-party’ acts
All India Congress Committee in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Chaudhary has recommended action against former state unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu for his anti-party activities in the run-up to the assembly elections and breach of party discipline in recent days. The talk of action against Sidhu coincided with his tweet welcoming political strategist Prashant Kishor's plans to float his own political outfit.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics