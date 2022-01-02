Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PU senate meet: Members seek deferment as 14 elected candidates yet to be notified
chandigarh news

As many as nine members of the PU senate wrote to M Venkaih Naidu, the varisty’s chancellor, highlighting the pending notifications ahead of the senate meet. (HT File)
Published on Jan 02, 2022 03:05 AM IST
ByDar Ovais

Chandigarh With the elected candidates from two constituencies—the constituency of faculties and the constituency of teachers of affiliated arts colleges—of the Panjab University (PU) senate yet to be notified, nine other senate members have sought the deferment of its forthcoming meeting and demanded that notifications be sent out.

The senate members wrote to vice president of India, M Venkaiah Naidu, the varsity’s chancellor, asking him to notify the fourteen elected candidates. They also asked the chancellor to direct the vice chancellor to defer the meeting as the senate is incomplete.

The members, in their letter to the chancellor, highlighted that the candidates who are yet to be notified had been elected after thorough scrutiny in accordance with the given procedure for the conduct of PU senate polls and the electoral process was conducted by the university under the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court after meticulously following the due process of law.

“This is for the first time in the history of PU that notification of the senate was issued in two parts. It is even surprising that the university has scheduled the senate meeting on January 8, 2022 when the complete senate has not been constituted as per the Act, which would amount to violation of the PU Act,” the letter read.

The elected candidates who are yet to be notified from the constituency of faculties are from the Goyal group and are former senate members. “We appeal to you to get the notification issued of the fourteen elected candidates issued immediately so as to uphold the democratic principles enshrined in the PU act and also direct the vice chancellor to defer the meeting of the incomplete senate till the full senate is constituted,” the members further wrote.

PU senate, the varsity’s apex governing body, is scheduled to meet on January 8, with 11 items on its agenda for consideration. This will be the first meeting of the PU senate in two years.

The senate election was held in 2021 following a year’s delay. So far, 71 members, including 36 nominated by the chancellor, have been notified.

