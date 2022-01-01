PU senate meet: Promotions and affiliation extensions to be taken up for ratification

Chandigarh A total of 38 agenda items, from promotion of teachers to approval of granting temporary affiliation extensions to courses in colleges for the 2020-21 session, are expected to be taken up for the ratification at the Panjab University’s (PU) senate meeting—the first in two years—scheduled for January 8.

In the absence of the governing body meetings, the varsity undertook a number of decisions in anticipation of approvals from the syndicate and the senate.

Notably, the varsity had been functioning without the senate, its apex governing body, after the term of the last senate ended in October 2020 and the last syndicate meeting was held in July 2020.

Promotions of teachers

As per the agenda papers, PU vice chancellor Raj Kumar, in anticipation of the approval of senate, promoted a number of teachers in varsity departments last year under Career Advancement Scheme (CAS). The matter is listed to be ratified by the governing body.

The vice chancellor also allowed Dr Emanual Nahar to take over as chairperson of the Punjab State Commission for Minorities till his superannuation, which also requires ratification.

Several teachers at the Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Science and Hospital were also re-appointed on temporary basis. That, added with other appointments and resignations have also been listed for ratification by the senate.

Grant of temporary affiliation

The senate is also set to take up ratification of the grant of temporary extension of affiliation to various courses in 204 colleges for 2020-21 session

The survey report in respect of Regional Institute of Co-operative Management, Sector 32, for grant of temporary affiliation for starting BBA-1st year (one unit) for session 2020-21 is one of the other major points expected to be taken up.

PU senate in its forthcoming meeting will also take a call on the recommendation made by the academic and administrative committee in 2019, under which to the fee structure for NRI students of MSc Forensic Science and Criminology be fixed at USD 2860 per annum, at par with the department of Microbiology and the department of Biochemistry, as tuition fee and development fund.