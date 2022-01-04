PU senate members hold informal meeting

An informal meeting of senators was held at Panjab University (PU) on Monday ahead of the meeting of the varsity senate scheduled on January 8.

The senators, who met under the chairmanship of senator Satya Pal Jain, Additional Solicitor General of India, claimed that 41 members attended the meeting. According to a senator who attended the meeting, 21 members conveyed their inability to attend, but assured their full support and cooperation to the group.

Among the members who attended the meeting were a few elected members from the constituency of affiliated arts colleges, who are yet to be notified.

The PU senate will meet on January 8 after two years, even though elected candidates from two constituencies – faculties and teachers of affiliated arts colleges - are yet to be notified. Most of those who are yet to be notified are from the Goyal group.

The senators who met on Monday said that they passed a resolution urging the Punjab government to immediately implement the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission for university and college teachers. They also welcomed the holding of the senate meeting on January 8 and resolved that all of them will attend it.

The development comes days after the PUTA and nine senators (separately) wrote to the vice-president of India, who is the chancellor of PU, urging him to notify candidates who are yet to be notified and direct the vice-chancellor to defer the forthcoming senate meeting as the senate is incomplete.

PUTA, non-teaching staff continue stir

The non-teaching staff of Panjab University (PU) held a protest march at the varsity campus on Monday over the deferment of compassionate appointments.

The non-teaching staff marched towards the residence of vice-chancellor Raj Kumar and dean university instruction (DUI) VR Sinha. They also raised slogans against the varsity administration and sought early resolution of their demands. They said that they will continue to protest till their demands are not met.

Members of Panjab University Non-Teaching Employees Federation (PUNTEF) have been protesting since last week at the campus over the deferment of compassionate appointments and non-implementation of 6th pay commission.

Meanwhile, members of Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) also continued their protest on the campus over non-implementation of revised UGC pay scales as per the seventh pay commission by the Punjab government. President of PUTA, Mritunjay Kumar. said that they are disappointed at the lackadaisical attitude of the government towards the demand of teachers.

