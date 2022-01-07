PU senate: Notification for seven candidates of arts constituency can be issued, says legal opinion

A legal opinion obtained by Panjab University has recommended that the notification of seven candidates from the constituency of teachers of affiliated arts colleges to the senate can be issued, subject to final decision of the high court.

The legal opinion was obtained from advocate Indresh Goel (senior panel counsel, government of India) and has been submitted to the chancellor’s office, after Tarun Ghai’s election was declared ineligible on November 26 by vice chancellor Raj Kumar.

An earlier legal opinion submitted to the chancellor’s office, prior to Ghai being declared ineligible, had advised that the notification of the constituency can be kept on hold till the final decision of the HC in the matter of Ghai’s termination by his college management. The copies of the legal opinions were accessed by Hindustan Times.

A total of eight members have been elected to the PU senate from this constituency.

On November 2, HC had directed the vice-chancellor to take a call on Ghai’s election. Manoj Kumar, who was also a candidate from the same constituency, had raised objections over Ghai’s eligibility after he was declared elected and had approached HC.

While Ghai’s election was declared ineligible, pleas of the petitioners to be declared elected in his place were also declared not tenable. The V-C’s order was again challenged by the petitioners in the HC, after which fresh legal opinion was sought

“Now, there is no other alternative but to await the outcome of those petitions,” the legal opinion states, while also suggesting that the notification of the seven candidates of this constituency can be issued subject to the final decision of the high court.

The sources at the varsity also said that another legal opinion has been given by the additional solicitor general of India, Satya Pal Jain, which he has submitted to the chancellor’s office. PU registrar Vikram Nayyar was not available for comments.

Till now, 71 of the senate’s 91 members have been notified.