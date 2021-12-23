PU senate: Petitions delay notification of members elected from faculties constituency

Even as 33 members elected from six constituencies of Panjab University (PU) senate have been notified by vice-president of India, M Venkaiah Naidu, who is the chancellor of the university, those elected from two constituencies are yet to be notified.

This includes six elected members from the constituency of faculties and those from the constituency of teachers of affiliated arts colleges. Regarding the constituency of faculties, sources at the university said that three petitions have been filed against their election. “The petitions filed are still pending with the competent authority,” said PU registrar Vikram Nayyar, who was the returning officer for senate polls.

It is learnt that the petitioners have raised questions over the validity of the voter list. However, a regulation of the PU calendar states, “A voter’s name shall not be removed from the register of voters for the reason that the voter has, subsequent to the publication of the final register, ceased to hold the capacity in which he was registered.”

All six members who were elected from this constituency are from the Goyal group and are former senators. They are Navdeep Goyal, Ashok Goyal, Rajesh Gill, Keshav Malhotra, Ronki Ram and Anu Chatrath. The election for the constituency was held in September.

Navdeep Goyal, former senator and syndicate member, said, “A petition can be filed within 10 days after the election but we do not know when these petitions were filed. It’s been a long time since the polls were held and it is shameful that the matter is still pending.” “Everything is happening for the first time, including the postponement of elections at first. The intentions are quite clear,” said former senator Ashok Goyal.

Regarding the constituency of teachers of affiliated arts colleges, the delay is reportedly due to an issue over the election of Tarun Ghai, whose election was declared ineligible by vice-chancellor Raj Kumar last month. Ghai has filed a petition with the chancellor, questioning the V-C’s decision and demanded an independent probe in the matter. “I have not received any communication from the chancellor’s office so far,” said Tarun Ghai.

Even after a majority of the members have been notified, university officials said that there is no clarity regarding when the meeting of the governing body will be held. Two years have passed since the senate last met in December 2019. The university is also functioning without a syndicate, the executive arm of senate, after its term ended on December 31, 2020.