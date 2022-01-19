PU senate: Seven members from arts college constituency notified

The vice-president of India, who is also the chancellor of Panjab University (PU), on Tuesday notified the seven members elected to the varsity senate from the constituency of teachers of affiliated arts colleges.

The election for the constituency was held last year, however, the members had yet to receive the notification. A gazette notification for the same was issued with the list of members, which included Inderpal Singh Sidhu, Harpreet Singh Dua, KK Sharma, Shaminder Singh Sandhu, Jagdeep Kumar, Jagdish Chander and Jagtar Singh.

The term of the notified members extends up to October 31, 2024. Eight members are elected from the constituency of teachers of affiliated arts colleges to PU senate, however, the election of one candidate – Tarun Ghai – was declared ineligible by the varsity’s vice chancellor in November after a candidate of the same constituency questioned his candidature.

Faculties constituency yet to be notified

The six elected candidates from the constituency of faculties, however, have not been notified yet. All the candidates belong to the Goyal group and are former senators. Their notification had earlier been delayed as multiple petitions questioning their election had been filed.

The notification for 36 nominated members was issued in September, followed by another notifying an additional 35 members in December. The senate polls, which were to be held in 2020, where held from August last year and ended in October.

The senate is a 91-member apex governing body of the university. While 36 members of the senate are nominated by the vice-president of India, two are nominated from the Punjab assembly, six are ex-officio members and the remaining 47 are elected from the eight constituencies. The senate recently held a meeting on January 8 following a two-year gap.