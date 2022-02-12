PU senate to take up promotion roster for non-teaching staff

The draft roster for reservation in promotion of non-teaching staff of Panjab University (PU) will be taken up by the varsity’s senate in its upcoming meeting on Sunday.

The agenda was shared with the senate’s members on Friday as an urgent matter, after the department of higher education, Punjab, in a communication on February 8, asked the varsity to take up this item during the meeting. The communication also states that the Punjab state commission for Scheduled Castes in its March 16, 2021 order had decided that if the roster policy is not implemented, the grant-in-aid to PU from the state government may be withheld.

Last year, a committee constituted by vice-chancellor Raj Kumar, had submitted its recommendations, which were approved for putting up before the syndicate, the executive arm of senate. However, as there is no syndicate presently, the matter will be directly taken up in the senate.

The panel approved the recommendation of a sub-committee, which stated that the reservation in promotion should be as made per the provisions of PU Calendar, as advised by the UGC in 2018. They also suggested that the methodology for preparation of roster be followed as per DOPT guidelines in terms of the syndicate’s 2016 decision. As per the recommendation, 15% and 5% reservation in promotion has been proposed for scheduled caste (SC) and scheduled tribe (ST) staffers in the draft roster.

The Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes (Chandigarh) in its order on March 16, 2021, observed that the commission desires to implement the roster policy in institutes receiving funds from Punjab or the Centre.

