PU: Shopkeepers continue protest over non-fulfilment of demands

The Panjab University Shopkeepers Association took out a protest march at the PU market on Sunday demanding fulfilment of their demands.

This comes a day after the shopkeepers skipped an online meeting with PU authorities. The traders insisted that a physical meeting be held instead.

They are demanding that in case of lease deed transfer, the rent be charged as per the deed instead of being increased exorbitantly. The shopkeepers are also demanding that as classes are suspended at the varsity amid the pandemic, they should get at least 50% rebate on the lines of other universities.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS

Citizens Collective submits recommendations on air quality

Clean Air Punjab- a citizen’s collective working on air pollution, along with EcoSikh, in collaboration with over 50 prominent citizen groups from across the state, has submitted a detailed set of recommendations to all political parties ahead of elections on February 14. On behalf of Clean Air Punjab, Gurpreet Singh, member of the Punjab Development Forum and director of United Sikhs, submitted a dossier containing all the recommendations to tackle air pollution to Daljit Singh Cheema, SAD spokesperson and former education minister; Aman Arora, AAP MLA from Sunam and Partap Singh Bajwa, Rajya Sabha MP and senior Congress leader.

Patiala man held with 300-gram opium

The district crime cell of Chandigarh Police has arrested a resident of Patiala with 300-gram opium in Sector 45. The accused has been identified as Gamdur Singh, 55. A drugs case has been registered against him at Sector 34 police station.

Sec 38 man held for theft bid

A resident of Sector 38 has been arrested for stealing the stepney from the car of a Sector 36 man. The accused ha been identified as Vikas Chauhan. The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of Hari Singh. A case under Sections 379 and 451 of IPC was registered at Sector 36 police station.

Sec-29 man held for stealing Airpods

A resident of Sector 29 has been arrested for stealing Apple Airpods Pro from a resident of Sector 35. The accused has been identified as Mohit. The complaint was lodged by Sanjeev Kumar of Sector 35. A theft case has been registered at the Sector 36 police station.

Minor fire at OPD of Advanced Trauma Centre

A minor fire broke out at the OPD of PGIMER’s Advance Trauma Centre, leaving a hospital attendant with first degree burns. The incident too placed when the attendant was opening an oxygen cylinder. and the situation was brought under control quickly. The matter is being investigated by the fire officer, PGIMER.

Faculty development programme ends

A six-day online faculty development program on “advances in pharmaceutical research” organised by Aryans College of Pharmacy, Rajpura, concluded on Sunday. The programme was sponsored by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), New Delhi and Maharaja Ranjeet Singh Punjab Technical University (MRSPTU), Bathinda. The chief guest of the valedictory programme was Indu Pal Kaur, chairperson of the University institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS), Panjab University.