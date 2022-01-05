PU spent 1.4 crore on senate elections

Panjab University (PU) spent around ₹1.4 crore on the senate polls which were held in 2021. The expenses were incurred on polling parties, videography of polling booths and honorarium to staff involved in the polling and counting process, details of which were shared by a university official.

The polling booths were set up across seven states/UTs and the counting of votes for the senate’s registered graduate constituency also took a few days, as it is the largest constituency and had around 3.61 lakh voters.

The elections for the PU senate had started on August 3, 2021, after a year’s delay. They were initially scheduled for August 2020, but were postponed by vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar due to the pandemic.

Over the past few years, there have been many advocates for reforms in the governance of the university. Former V-C of PU Arun Kumar Grover, said, “This election process is outdated and is not resulting in proper representation on behalf of the different electorates to the senate. The process needs reforms and has to be made less expensive as well.”

A high-level committee had also been formed to examine the governing structure. Last year, the committee had resolved that as a substitute to the graduates constituency, four eminent PU alumni be nominated by the chancellor. They also resolved that 18 members be nominated by the chancellor instead of the existing provision of 36. The committee had recommended that the senate and syndicate be retained, but with a lower number of members for enhanced efficiency.

However, some of the recommendations of the panel were criticised and several protests were also held on the varsity campus.

BOX: College teacher to sit on dharna

Tarun Ghai, whose election to the senate was declared ineligible by vice-chancellor Raj Kumar in November, on Tuesday said that if the decision is not rolled back then he will sit on dharna in front of the place where the senate meeting will be held on January 8. Ghai said that by scheduling the senate meeting without candidates from two constituencies – faculties and teachers of affiliated arts colleges - who are yet to be notified, the university is taking away their representation.

