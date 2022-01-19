PU students yet to receive detailed instructions for semester examinations

Students of Panjab University are yet to receive detailed instructions for the semester examinations which will be held in online mode from January 24.

The exam schedule was announced last week and as many as 2,07,033 undergraduate (UG) and 43,471 postgraduate (PG) students will be appearing.

This is the fourth time since the pandemic broke out in March 2020 that the semester exams are being held online at PU and prior to their commencement, a set of instructions are issued to students regarding the modalities. The includes details on how to download the question paper, submitting the answer sheets and time slots.

Mukul Chauhan, a student at the department of community education and disability studies, said, “The university authorities should issue the detailed guidelines in time, so that students can mentally prepare themselves.”

The semester examinations were initially scheduled to be held in December, but had to be postponed amid the teachers’ strike over non-implementation of revised UGC pay scales. The university has also not made any announcement yet regarding the use of online proctoring.

A university official said that the guidelines have been approved and are expected to be issued on Wednesday.

BOX: Library reading halls reopened

A day after students held a protest on campus, Panjab University (PU) on Tuesday reopened the readings hall at first and third floor of the AC Joshi library for vaccinated research scholars. The halls were closed on January 13 amid the rapid Covid spread.