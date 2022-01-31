PU Teachers’ Association demands immediate resolution of issues

The Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) on Sunday wrote to vice-chancellor Raj Kumar demanding immediate resolution of some urgent issues concerning the teachers.

In the letter, PUTA stated that despite repeated requests by the association’s president seeking a meeting with V-C, he has not responded.

The letter demanded the immediate release of the salary of professor Deepak Gupta of the varsity’s dental institute. “It is a fundamental right as observed in various court pronouncements and has been illegally stopped in violation of law of the land and directions issued by Dental Council of India and central government,” the letter states.

The teachers’ body has also demanded that the process of holding selection committees for promotion of several teachers under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS), which have been pending for a long time, be initiated at the earliest and the appointment letter of Bhupinder Singh Pali, who was promoted under CAS by a duly-appointed selection committee during an interview held in 2018, be issued without any further delay.

PUTA also demanded that the past practice regarding the appointment of senior-most functionaries of the university, i.e. dean university instructions and dean research be maintained. “PUTA strongly stands for the dignity of teachers and any tinkering/violation of this principle will be resisted tooth and nail,” PUTA wrote, while urging the V-C to resolve the issues immediately.