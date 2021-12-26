PU Teachers’ Association seeks deferment of senate meeting on January 8

The Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) has demanded that the senate meeting scheduled on January 8 be deferred till the complete senate is in place.

In a letter to the Vice-President of India, who is the chancellor of PU, the teachers’ body has also demanded that a fresh notification be issued which will include all elected members of the senate. They have sought that instructions be issued to PU vice-chancellor Raj Kumar to defer the meeting.

The development comes a day after PU issued a senate meeting notice, even though the elected members from two constituencies are yet to be notified. As many as 71 members have been notified to the PU senate by the chancellor so far. However, the elected members from the constituency of faculties and the teachers of affiliated arts colleges have not been notified yet.

After the senate meeting notice was issued, the PUTA executive held a meeting on Saturday, in which they opposed the varsity’s move to hold the senate meeting. The teachers’ body in their letter stated, “This has happened for the first time in the history of the varsity, that in violation of the Panjab University Act, 1947, multiple notifications have been issued excluding certain members who were duly elected in the election process conducted by the PU authorities.”

The letter also states that PUTA strongly condemns the issuance of the notification on December 20, 2021, by the Vice-President secretariat, arbitrarily omitting the names of 14 duly elected fellows.

PUTA continues protest over UGC pay scales

Continuing with the demand for immediate implementation of the revised UGC pay scales as per the seventh pay commission by the Punjab government, Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) on Saturday held a dharna at the varsity campus as part of the statewide protest by teachers.

The university and college teachers in Punjab and Chandigarh had started an indefinite protest from December 1 to press for their demands. While decrying the casual approach of the Punjab government to fulfil genuine demands of teachers, PUTA president, Mritunjay Kumar, said, “The government should not run away from their duty and notify revised UGC pay scales at the earliest, particularly when the same has been implemented in all other states except Punjab.”

“Due to non-implementation of revised UGC pay scales by Punjab, the same could not be implemented in Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh,” he said, while appealing to the chief minister to adopt the UGC pay scales in toto without any further delay and save the higher education system of the region from further deterioration.