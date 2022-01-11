PU teachers suspend strike: Varsity likely to conduct exams from Jan 24

With teachers protesting against non-implementation of UGC pay scales suspending their strike after more than a month on Sunday, Panjab University (PU) is likely to conduct semester examinations (theory) from January 24 onwards.

The practical examinations are expected to start from January 17. The semester examinations were earlier scheduled to be held in December, but PU had to postpone them amid the protest.

The teachers called off the strike following a meeting on Sunday, after the model code of conduct came into force in Punjab in view of the forthcoming assembly elections in the state.

Members of the Punjab Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisations (PFUCTO) and Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) in a letter to the varsity, stated, “It was decided to suspend the ‘education bandh’ for the time being, which has been in force since December 1 and in the interest of students, it has been decided that all the academic activities be restarted with immediate effect.”

Teachers in PU and other universities and colleges across Punjab and Chandigarh, under the banner of PFUCTO, had declared an indefinite protest on December 1 to demand immediate implementation of the revised scales as per the seventh pay commission and withdrawal of Punjab government’s decision to delink the pay scales from UGC. They had suspended all academic activities since then.

No clarity on proctoring yet

As of now, there is no clarity whether PU will use online proctoring during the upcoming exams. The varsity had been preparing to use proctoring this time, but no final decision was announced.

Only emergency services at dental institute

In the wake of steep rise in Covid-19 cases, a PU panel on Monday recommended strict compliance to Covid norms on campus. It also recommended that only emergency services will be run at the PU dental institute and no elective procedures be held. “These suggestions are subject to the approval of the authorities,” said a panel member. It is also likely that the teaching will be held online at the dental institute again.