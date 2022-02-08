Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PU told to complete inspections for new courses at Punjab colleges by March end
PU told to complete inspections for new courses at Punjab colleges by March end

The higher education department of Punjab has told Panjab University (PU) to complete inspections for grant of affiliation by March-end, for the new courses which are being started in 12 of its affiliated colleges in the state from the 2022-23 academic session
The higher education department of Punjab has told PU that they decided to start the new courses at the colleges to improve gross enrolment ratio, after consultation with principals and other stakeholders. (HT File)
The higher education department of Punjab has told PU that they decided to start the new courses at the colleges to improve gross enrolment ratio, after consultation with principals and other stakeholders. (HT File)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 01:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The higher education department of Punjab has told Panjab University (PU) to complete inspections for grant of affiliation by March-end, for the new courses which are being started in 12 of its affiliated colleges in the state from the 2022-23 academic session.

The higher education department of Punjab has told PU that they decided to start the new courses to improve gross enrolment ratio, after consultation with principals and other stakeholders. The department has also requested PU to not charge penalty from the colleges for late application to start these courses, as it is being done on the department’s directions.

During a meeting with the varsity officials last week, the Punjab higher education secretary had asked PU to expedite the affiliation process of colleges for the 2021-22 academic session. The university is yet to grant extension of affiliation to colleges, even as almost half the session is over.

Although inspections have been conducted by the varsity’s committees at around 60 affiliated colleges last year, the matter is yet to be taken up for approval.

PU has around 200 affiliated colleges, of which around 170 are in different districts of Punjab.

