PU V-C proposes drone tech centre at campus

In a push towards inter-university collaboration and academic innovation, vice-chancellors from various public universities of Punjab participated in a high-level meeting at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana on Wednesday. Organised as part of a series of interactions initiated by the Punjab Governor, Gulab Chand Kataria, under the group coordinatorship of Panjab University vice chancellor Renu Vig, the meeting focused on enhancing academic cooperation, effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, and tackling shared challenges in higher education across the state. Panjab University vice chancellor Renu Vig proposed joint efforts to establish a drone technology centre at PU. (HT File)

Vig proposed joint efforts to establish a drone technology centre at PU. She stressed that using the drone tech centre at PU, and the agricultural knowledge base of PAU, GADVASU, a model village can be established for implementation of best technologies in the field of agriculture. She commended the governor’s initiative in fostering academic convergence and emphasised PU’s commitment to interdisciplinary innovation, highlighting its collaboration with IIT Ropar, which is recognised as a centre of excellence in artificial intelligence for agriculture.

Vig also visited the Panjab University Regional Centre, Ludhiana, where she engaged in a session with alumni and leading industrialists of the Ludhiana region to discuss collaborative strategies for academic upliftment and student development. The interactive dialogue featured senior industry leaders including Onkar Singh Pahwa (Avon Cycles), SS Bhogal (Bhogal Sales Corporation) and Komal Jain (Duke Fashions) among others.

She also met SP Oswal, chairman, Vardhman Group, to thank him for the ₹1 crore grant to SAIF PU and assured that PU would further the interests of industries in the region.