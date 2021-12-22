PU yet to grant extension of affiliation to colleges

Amid delays caused by the pandemic, Panjab University (PU) is yet to grant extension of affiliation to colleges for 2021-22 academic session, with almost half of the session already over.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Although inspections have been conducted by the varsity’s committees at around 60 affiliated colleges this year, the matter is yet to be taken up for approval. PU has more than 190 affiliated colleges and nearly half of them are granted temporary affiliation every year. Usually, the inspection committees visit the colleges in April and May, following which reports are submitted.

The reports, which may include the discrepancies pointed out by the committees and the compliance reports of the colleges, are taken up by the affiliation committee. The committee is constituted by the syndicate and in absence of the syndicate, it hasn’t been formed so far. Usually, the extension of affiliation is granted till September.

The then syndicate in its meeting in May last year, had resolved that since physical inspections were not possible during the pandemic, information from the colleges will be sought online. Last year, no such visits were conducted. However, due to the improved situation, physical checks were carried out this time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per sources, the varsity is in the process of forming a committee, which will take up extension of affiliation to the colleges for approval. A proposal in this regard has been submitted by the college branch to the varsity. Anju Suri, who has recently taken charge as the dean college development council (DCDC), said, “The inspections are almost over and they will be taken up by the approval committee shortly. We are doing our doing our best for the fast disposal of all colleges related matters.”