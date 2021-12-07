PU zonal youth fest: Folk dances steal the spotlight on Day 3

As the Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival ( Zone-B) entered its third day at GHG Khalsa College of Education, Gurusar Sadhar, on Monday; performances of students in traditional dance forms enthralled the audience.

The programme started with a formal welcome of all the guests and the audience by Pargat Singh Garcha, principal of the college. Gidha, folk dance and heritage crafts such as bagh, phulkari, dasuti/cross stitch, crochet work, pakhi, along with knitting, mehendi designing, creative writing and handwriting competitions were the highlights of the day.

Ludhiana’s district Education officer of secondary school education, Lakhvir Singh, was the chief guest while Inderpal Singh, PU senator, professor Gurmeet Singh, PU senator and professor PS Bhogal, Arya College, Ludhiana were guests of honour. Lakhvir Singh urged the students to participate in cultural activities along with academic events for their holistic development.

President of college governing council, Manjit Singh Gill, said that it was a matter of great pride that the college was hosting the youth festival. He also congratulated the principal, faculty and the students of the college for hosting the event successfully.