Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PU zonal youth fest: Folk dances steal the spotlight on Day 3
chandigarh news

PU zonal youth fest: Folk dances steal the spotlight on Day 3

As the PU Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival ( Zone-B) entered Day 3 at GHG Khalsa College of Education, Gurusar Sadhar, on Monday; performances of students in traditional dance forms enthralled the audience
Students during a dance performance on Day 3 of the PU Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival at GHG Khalsa College of Education, Gurusar Sadhar, in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)
Students during a dance performance on Day 3 of the PU Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival at GHG Khalsa College of Education, Gurusar Sadhar, in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 07, 2021 12:23 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

As the Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival ( Zone-B) entered its third day at GHG Khalsa College of Education, Gurusar Sadhar, on Monday; performances of students in traditional dance forms enthralled the audience.

The programme started with a formal welcome of all the guests and the audience by Pargat Singh Garcha, principal of the college. Gidha, folk dance and heritage crafts such as bagh, phulkari, dasuti/cross stitch, crochet work, pakhi, along with knitting, mehendi designing, creative writing and handwriting competitions were the highlights of the day.

Ludhiana’s district Education officer of secondary school education, Lakhvir Singh, was the chief guest while Inderpal Singh, PU senator, professor Gurmeet Singh, PU senator and professor PS Bhogal, Arya College, Ludhiana were guests of honour. Lakhvir Singh urged the students to participate in cultural activities along with academic events for their holistic development.

President of college governing council, Manjit Singh Gill, said that it was a matter of great pride that the college was hosting the youth festival. He also congratulated the principal, faculty and the students of the college for hosting the event successfully.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 07, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out