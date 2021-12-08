PU zonal youth festival: GHG Khalsa College lifts overall trophy

Host college GHG Khalsa College of Education, Gurusar Sadhar, bagged the overall trophy on the concluding day of Panjab University Youth Festival (Zone-B) on Tuesday.

Malwa Central College of Education for Women, Ludhiana and GHG Harparkash College of Education, Sidhwan secured the second and third positions, respectively. Around 700 participants from 22 colleges affiliated to Panjab University, Chandigarh from Education Zone- B competed in over 63 events in the four-day event. Vaar singing, kali singing, kavishri and heritage crafts, guddian patole making, chikku making, pranda making, peerhi making and tokri making were highlights of the concluding day.

Director of youth welfare department of Panjab University Chandigarh Nirmal Jaura presided over the function. Group captain Ajneesh Tyagi, chief engineering officer of Halwara Air Force Station was chief guest in the first session while Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal, environmentalist was chief guest in the second session of the day. Seechewal in his address showed his concern for increasing environmental pollution and advised everyone to be aware of the problem in order to solve it.