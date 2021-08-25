PU: Congress, AAP leaders back protesting students

Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira, who visited the protest site on Panjab University (PU) campus on Tuesday, expressed support for the demand of students and candidates for the immediate conduct of polling of the registered graduate constituency.

The members of various student bodies have been protesting for the last 11 days outside the office of vice-chancellor Raj Kumar, demanding the immediate conduct of polls and reopening of the campus for students.

Stating that the students’ demand was genuine, Khaira said, “I will talk to the V-C and press upon him to hold these polls timely.”

“From the graduate constituency, young leaders are elected to the senate who raise the issues of students,” he said.

The polling for the registered graduate constituency, from which 15 members are elected to the PU senate, was earlier scheduled to be held on August 18, but PU on August 13 had postponed the polls citing non-availability of required polling booths in Punjab and Haryana. The university is yet to announce the new date.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema along with other party leaders also visited PU campus on Tuesday.

Cheema said AAP condemned the delay in the conduct of polls of the said constituency and demanded they be conducted immediately. “The democratic process should not be stalled at this premiere institution and polling dates should be announced immediately. We stand with the students and candidates who are protesting for democracy in PU,” he said.